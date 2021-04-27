Hyderabad: Row over disputed land leads to murder in Jawahar Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man was found dead at Balaji Nagar in Jawahar Nagar of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Sunday.The police suspect that the victim Rajan alias Chinna was killed by his close relative Madhu Babu along with his associates over a financial issue.

Police said Rajan and his brother had mediated during a purchase of land, which was bought by Madhu.

Madhu later learnt that the land was under dispute and that Rajan had taken money as commission from the seller for arranging a buyer.

Since then Madhu was angry over Rajan for cheating him even though they were close relatives. On Sunday night, Rajan and Madhu quarrelled over the same issue and it turned violent and in the process, Madhu reportedly stabbed Rajan multiple times, killing him on the spot, the police found. A murder case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab Madhu and his associates.