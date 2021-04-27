STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Musicians come together to pay tribute to sitar maestro

The recording is available for 48 hours to those who bought the tickets.

Published: 27th April 2021 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Guru Abhivaadan, a classical music trilogy in honour of legendary musician Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee, was presented by Kailas Sangeet Trust recently in a high-definition online streaming format.

This is the third in a series of annual tribute programmes to celebrate the legacy of this multi-faceted maestro who transformed the musical and artistic landscape of central India. His disciples include Padma Bhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee, ‘Surmani’ Vid. Anupama Bhagwat, Shri Avaneendra Sheolikar and Shri Asim Chowdhury.

The recording is available for 48 hours to those who bought the tickets. In the three-hour event, sitarist Mehtab Ali Niyazi of Bhendi Bazar Moradabad Gharana played Raag Tilak Kamod, commencing with a progressive and melodious Alaap, followed by a slow composition in teen taal. He concluded with a famous composition by Ustad Rais Khan in addha teen taal. The second concert was a sarod recital by the versatile Abhishek Borkar of Maihar Senia Gharana.  

Abhishek is well-known for blending both instrumental and vocal styles, and his initial training in vocal and tabla was evident in his layakaari and command of the gayaki style.  Abhishek began with Raga Patdeep - an elaborate alaap, followed by two compositions in teen taal. He then concluded with a short composition in Raga Maanj Khamaj.

Mehtab and Abhishek were accompanied by Unmesh Banerjee, disciple and son of Pandit Sunil Banerjee, a well-known exponent of the Farukkabad baaj.The finale of Guru Abhivaadan was a vocal recital by Pandit Raghunandan Panshikar with Bharat Kamath on tabla and Suyog Kundalkar on harmonium.

He began his vocal recital with a very soulful Sampurna Malkauns, followed by a composition in Raga Anand Malhar. He was accompanied on tabla by the distinguished Bharat Kamat, a long-time associate of the late legend Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. The mellifluous harmonium by Suyog Kundalkar complemented the concert with a flourish, accentuating the flow of notes with clarity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp