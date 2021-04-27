STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secunderabad gurudwara provides oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free

To avail oxygen cylinders, one has to provide a COVID19 positive report, a doctor's note prescribing oxygen, photocopy of Aadhaar card and a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000.

Gurudwara Sahib, Secunderabad and Guru Nanak Medical Centre line up oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients placed under home isolation

Gurudwara Sahib, Secunderabad and Guru Nanak Medical Centre line up oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients placed under home isolation. (Photo| EPS)

By  S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the increasing demand for medical oxygen, the Gurudwara Sahib, Secunderabad (GSS), in coordination with the Guru Nanak Medical Centre (GNMC) is providing oxygen cylinders to home isolation patients, irrespective of religion or caste, without charging any money.

The Gurudwara has procured 40 oxygen cylinders of 10 litres capacity each and are planning to procure another 40 cylinders to meet the increasing demand. To avail oxygen cylinders, one has to provide a COVID19 positive report, a doctor's note prescribing oxygen, photocopy of Aadhaar card and a refundable deposit of Rs 2,000.

The cylinder should be returned within four days, said GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga told The New Indian Express. He informed that they get about 200 calls each day requesting oxygen cylinders. COVID-19 patients under home isolation requiring oxygen cylinders can call Baldev Singh Bagga (9848044445) or Harpreet Singh Gulati (8886991331).
 

