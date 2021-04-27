STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work-life balance needed for WFH

In the post, Jonathan makes six decisions that he will make to change his lifestyle if he survives, which include, not spending all day on Zoom and restructuring his approach to work.

Published: 27th April 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:11 AM

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A post on LinkedIn by Jonathan Frostick, an HSBC Holdings contractor, where he talks about his “near death” experience of getting a heart attack while working has reopened the debate about ‘over work’, especially while WFH. The post has been viewed over eight million times. The viral note that has over two lakh likes reads: “I didn’t get a flash of light, my life race through my mind. Instead I had: 1. I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn’t convenient 2. How do I secure the funding for X (work stuff) 3. Shit I haven’t updated my will 4. I hope my wife doesn’t find me dead.”

In the post, Jonathan makes six decisions that he will make to change his lifestyle if he survives, which include, not spending all day on Zoom and restructuring his approach to work. The thousands of comments to the post include “let’s stop glamorising overworking” and “striking a work-life balance.”

Pramod Kumar, manager at an MNC from Kukatpally rues: “I now work 13-14 hours a day! It was much better to work out of an office.” Md Kamran, 25, quality control associate from Tolichowki says, “Work time is 10 hours and sitting on plastic chairs while working the shift has resulted in lower back pain.” It is natural for people to feel stressed out during these times. Darahas Muggu, 25, manager business operations from Manikonda, says, “I do nine hours work daily. I feel that taking leaves is not encouraged during WFH, and feel guilty about applying, even though I have an option of two paid leaves per month.”

More than stretching for work, the break habits have changed. Lokender Jain, 29, senior software engineer from Puranapul, says: “During office, there was always a break time for snacks and lunch. But now all meals are in front of the laptop. Unintentionally, it adds towards extra working hours.” Nikita Rochiramani, 26, visual designer from Himayatnagar says, “Lack of socialisation and constant fear of catching the virus and spreading it further has taken a toll on me.”

