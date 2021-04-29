A trip to mythology lane

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 second wave has most of us cooped up in our houses. Being among beautiful sights seems like a distant dream now, but we still do dream, right? If you are looking for a spiritual and happy place to go to once this nightmare is over, the revamped Mythological Theme Park at Surendrapuri looks like a good idea. This park near Yadadri has thousands of sculptures and exhibits of recreated celestial worlds along its 3km path.

It offers a rare glimpse into India’s art, architecture, mythology, culture, and heritage, all at the same place.This year, the exhibits will come with audio stories about the history of the temples, tales of mythological heroes and legends of warriors. It is available only in Telugu now, and Hindi and English audio aids will be added soon.

Speaking to Express, managing director of the park, Prathibha Kunda, said: “Along with audio aids, we are developing Augmented Reality technology to provide visitors with deeper insights into the exhibits and enhance their experience by adding elements. Having a one-way path, Surendrapuri provides its visitors a no-contact experience with ample social distancing and sanitary safety measures, making it a relatively low-risk tourist destination. I am also looking at it as an opportunity to generate employment for more women and intend to build a space for local women to showcase their handicrafts. With the support of WE-Hub,I am working towards crafting a distinctive visual experience that encourages people to show an interest.” The park has 100 life-size replicas of famous temples in India.

On this 17-acre property, you can listen to stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Puranas and Vedas. There are nine temples dedicated to each of the grahas, and a 32-feet tall statue of Viswaroopam. With some 3,000 statues, a food court and stories to entertain you, this park might be the ideal outing once the situation improves.

100 replicas of famous temples

Cultural vacuum among youngsters

The park aims to tackle the problem of a growing cultural vacuum among the younger generation and is refocusing on teaching them about the values, morals, and tales of our treasured past in a way that is much more experiential, interactive, informative, and exciting than anything before. It’s a fun way to learn abbout Indian mythology.