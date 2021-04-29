STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A trip to mythology lane

It offers a rare glimpse into India’s art, architecture, mythology, culture, and heritage, all at the same place.

Published: 29th April 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

On this 17-acre property, you can listen to stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Puranas and Vedas.

On this 17-acre property, you can listen to stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Puranas and Vedas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 second wave has most of us cooped up in our houses. Being among beautiful sights seems like a distant dream now, but we still do dream, right? If you are looking for a spiritual and happy place to go to once this nightmare is over, the revamped Mythological Theme Park at Surendrapuri looks like a good idea. This park near Yadadri has thousands of sculptures and exhibits of recreated celestial worlds along its 3km path.

It offers a rare glimpse into India’s art, architecture, mythology, culture, and heritage, all at the same place.This year, the exhibits will come with audio stories about the history of the temples, tales of mythological heroes and legends of warriors. It is available only in Telugu now, and Hindi and English audio aids will be added soon.

Speaking to Express, managing director of the park, Prathibha Kunda, said: “Along with audio aids, we are developing Augmented Reality technology to provide visitors with deeper insights into the exhibits and enhance their experience by adding elements. Having a one-way path, Surendrapuri provides its visitors a no-contact experience with ample social distancing and sanitary safety measures, making it a relatively low-risk tourist destination. I am also looking at it as an opportunity to generate employment for more women and intend to build a space for local women to showcase their handicrafts. With the support of WE-Hub,I am working towards crafting a distinctive visual experience that encourages people to show an interest.” The park has 100 life-size replicas of famous temples in India.

On this 17-acre property, you can listen to stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Puranas and Vedas. There are nine temples dedicated to each of the grahas, and a 32-feet tall statue of Viswaroopam. With some 3,000 statues, a food court and stories to entertain you, this park might be the ideal outing once the situation improves.

100 replicas of famous temples

The park has 100 life-size replicas of famous temples in India. On this 17-acre property, you can listen to stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Puranas and Vedas. There are nine temples dedicated to each of the grahas, and a 32-feet tall statue of Viswaroopam. Hundreds of artisans from India sculpted 3,000 statues.

Cultural vacuum among youngsters

The park aims to tackle the problem of a growing cultural vacuum among the younger generation and is refocusing on teaching them about the values, morals, and tales of our treasured past in a way that is much more experiential, interactive, informative, and exciting than anything before. It’s a fun way to learn abbout Indian mythology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp