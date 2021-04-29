STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kin of Covid patients shell out hefty sums for free NOCs to claim bodies in Hyderabad

Moreover, due to lack of assistance at the hospitals, the families of patients from other States are left at the mercy of these middlemen, who are fleecing them upto Rs 20,000 to issue an NOC.

Published: 29th April 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Representational image. (File Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process of the Police Department issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to claim bodies of Covid-19 patients from other States, who have come to the city for treatment, comes as a blessing in disguise for self-appointed middlemen. They are charging hefty sums for helping the hapless relatives in getting clearances from the Police Department despite it being a free service.

Moreover, due to lack of assistance at the hospitals, the families of patients from other States are left at the mercy of these middlemen, who are fleecing them upto Rs 20,000 to issue an NOC.

Since an NOC is mandatory to cross the State borders, many are paying up. While the DGP office has made the NOC mandatory for claiming a patient’s body, several police units are following different procedures and some of them have even done away with the process, saying that NOC is issued only when asked.

During the second wave, Hyderabad has been witnessing a flood of Covid-19 patients from neighbouring States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. A few police stations in the three commissionerates are issuing NOCs for patients from other States who die while undergoing treatment in the hospitals under their jurisdiction.

“We send a copy and communicate to the police station where the patient hailed from, so that the final rites are performed as per Covid protocol,” an official said.

Another official said that they are issuing NOCs for people from other States only if they want to perform final rites in their jurisdiction. But the greedy middlemen are taking advantage of these procedures. These groups are seen scouting hospitals offering “help” to the bereaved families in getting NOCs. Police officials said they will set up liaison desks at each station to coordinate with all hospitals to assist families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana noc COVID 19
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp