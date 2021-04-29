National Geophysical Research Institute set to send teams to Assam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) said on Wednesday that it will send its team of researchers to Assam for conducting a preliminary assessment of the damage on ground caused by the 6.3-maginitude-earthquake that jolted the State on Wednesday.

The NGRI said that more than 70 aftershocks were recorded till around 4.30 pm, the largest being of magnitude 4.9.The NGRI, which has a widespread seismological network across the country, said that its various seismological stations recorded the Assam earthquake. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 on Richter scale and it occurred at a depth of 26km.

The closest seismology station of NGRI is located at Tezpur, situated around 40km from Dhekiajuli, the earthquake’s epicentre. The NGRI has said that as per the initial reports, liquefaction (sand mixed water oozing out through fissures) and fissures due to lateral spreading are observed in the soft soil in the vicinity of the epicentre of the earthquake.