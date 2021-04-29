STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Robbers shoot cash loader dead, loot Rs 5 lakh from HDFC ATM in Hyderabad

Owners of the nearby shops rushed to the rescue of the staffers, but the suspects threatened them with weapons, hurled stones at them, and sped away.

Published: 29th April 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Police at the spot of robbery in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified suspects on Thursday opened fire at the staffers of a cash management agency while they were loading cash in an unguarded HDFC bank ATM machine at Patelkunta under Kukatpally police limits.

The suspects looted over Rs 5 lakh cash, which was to be filled in the machine. The incident happened in broad daylight at around 1.50 pm.

Supervisor Ali Bagi, an ex-serviceman, died and Srinivas is injured in the incident. The suspects fired 3 rounds.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar who visited the spot said an interstate gang is suspected to be involved in the offence.

Police have cordoned off the spot where they found a bullet magazine and a helmet, believed to be used by the suspects. An eyewitness said that there were two youngsters on a black Pulsar bike. 

Owners of the nearby shops rushed to the rescue of the staffers, but the suspects threatened them with weapons, hurled stones at them, and sped away. They took the road towards KPHB main road, the witness said.

Police said a country-made weapon was used in the offence. Special teams have been formed to nab the offenders. The investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM loot armed robbery HDFC ATM ATM robbery case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp