Robbers shoot cash loader dead, loot Rs 5 lakh from HDFC ATM in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Unidentified suspects on Thursday opened fire at the staffers of a cash management agency while they were loading cash in an unguarded HDFC bank ATM machine at Patelkunta under Kukatpally police limits.

The suspects looted over Rs 5 lakh cash, which was to be filled in the machine. The incident happened in broad daylight at around 1.50 pm.

Supervisor Ali Bagi, an ex-serviceman, died and Srinivas is injured in the incident. The suspects fired 3 rounds.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar who visited the spot said an interstate gang is suspected to be involved in the offence.

Police have cordoned off the spot where they found a bullet magazine and a helmet, believed to be used by the suspects. An eyewitness said that there were two youngsters on a black Pulsar bike.

Owners of the nearby shops rushed to the rescue of the staffers, but the suspects threatened them with weapons, hurled stones at them, and sped away. They took the road towards KPHB main road, the witness said.

Police said a country-made weapon was used in the offence. Special teams have been formed to nab the offenders. The investigation is on.