30-year-old Covid-positive woman delivers baby girl in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at a private hospital in Hyderabad helped a 30-year-old woman who tested Covid +ve just a few days before her due date, successfully deliver a baby girl.

Soujanya from Karimnagar was admitted to the Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in LB Nagar for advanced care.

She was put on blood thinners to avoid complications and was initially treated for Covid-19 and subsequently gave birth, informed a press release by the hospital.

It said that cases of expecting mothers testing positive for Covid-19 and requiring extreme care before, during, and after delivery, are on the rise in the city.

Commenting on the increase in such cases, Dr Laxmi K, Consultant Gynaecologist at the hospital, who delivered this child said, “Covid-19 is compelling us to stay extra cautious. People must wash their hands and even better, take a bath, before approaching pregnant women.”