STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

HDFC condoles death of CMS guard

Meanwhile, a fast-food shop owner opposite the ATM, G Narsimha Reddy, claimed he saw the scuffle between the two robbers and CMS staff.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Police’s clues team collects samples from near the ATM at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the murder of a security officer working for a cash management service (CMS), who was shot at by two robbers outside at an HDFC ATM in Kukatpally on Thursday afternoon, the bank offered its condolences to the bereaved families. An ATM officer was also injured in the incident. 

“We deeply regret the incident that happened outside one of our ATMs in which one of the employees of a CMS agency lost his life. Needless to say, we will cooperate with the authorities fully in the investigation. Our hearts go out to the bereaved as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Ravindran Subramanian, Vice President, Corporate Communications, HDFC Bank Limited offered his condolences to the bereaved families. 

Meanwhile, a fast-food shop owner opposite the ATM, G Narsimha Reddy, claimed he saw the scuffle between the two robbers and CMS staff. He was working in the shop when he heard a loud noise. When came out of his shop, he saw a scuffle near the ATM on the other side of the road. He rushed to check what was happening. “I noticed two people were bleeding while two others in their mid 20s had snatched a cash bundle from them and were running away. I tried to nab them but they threatened me with a weapon, and hurled stones at me. They fled on their bike towards KPHB,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC ATM security officer murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp