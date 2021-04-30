HDFC condoles death of CMS guard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the murder of a security officer working for a cash management service (CMS), who was shot at by two robbers outside at an HDFC ATM in Kukatpally on Thursday afternoon, the bank offered its condolences to the bereaved families. An ATM officer was also injured in the incident.

“We deeply regret the incident that happened outside one of our ATMs in which one of the employees of a CMS agency lost his life. Needless to say, we will cooperate with the authorities fully in the investigation. Our hearts go out to the bereaved as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Ravindran Subramanian, Vice President, Corporate Communications, HDFC Bank Limited offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, a fast-food shop owner opposite the ATM, G Narsimha Reddy, claimed he saw the scuffle between the two robbers and CMS staff. He was working in the shop when he heard a loud noise. When came out of his shop, he saw a scuffle near the ATM on the other side of the road. He rushed to check what was happening. “I noticed two people were bleeding while two others in their mid 20s had snatched a cash bundle from them and were running away. I tried to nab them but they threatened me with a weapon, and hurled stones at me. They fled on their bike towards KPHB,” he said.