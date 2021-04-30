STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
QR code-based solution to monitor waste collection in Hyderabad

The new system will allow for the GHMC to monitor the efficiency of the collection and transportation system, regularity of its staff and the cleanliness of the GVPs.

Published: 30th April 2021

QR Code

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the effective monitoring of ward-wise collection and transportation of litter bins, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to develop and install QR code-based vehicle monitoring systems for all Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs). As per Swachh Survekshan norms, SATs should be checked for ICT-based monitoring mechanism for wardwise collection and transportation including emptying litter bins from commercial areas (no spillover) and monitoring of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). The new system will allow for the GHMC to monitor the efficiency of the collection and transportation system, regularity of its staff and the cleanliness of the GVPs.

The GHMC has floated a tender for the supply, installation, implementation and maintenance of a GPS-based vehicle tracking system. The system integrator will provide an end-to-end solution including development, integration dashboard and a mobile application with the Unique QR codes for each vehicle (3,000), transfer station, residential area or commercial space. The QR-based vehicle monitoring system will help in monitoring SATs in real-time to improve per vehicle productivity, reduce non-compliance, automated monitoring of transfer stations and processing centres for daily garbage inward.

