PG doctor assaulted by patient’s kin at Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital parking lot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the second such case in the span of a week, a patient’s family member reportedly attacked a doctor in Hyderabad’s Niloufer Hospital on Saturday. The PG doctor, who works with the Paediatric Department and is in his final year, was attacked by the accused after he honked at him in the parking lot. Pictures taken after the incident show that the doctor sustained injuries on his nose and face.

The injured doctor from

Niloufer Hospital

According to a written complaint filed with Nampally police station by the Hospital Superintendent, the accused, Mohammed Shaffudin, had blocked the parking area exit and refused to move even after the doctor, who was in his car, honked at him. “The doctor was on his way out from the parking area after duty at 2 pm. The accused didn’t give way for the passage of the car and blocked the exit. When the doctor honked at him, the accused started abusing the doctor,” said the complaint.

The accused then went over to the car, forcefully opened the door, hit the doctor on his face with his knuckle and tore his shirt, the complaint mentioned. Another female attendee of the patient also used abusive language towards the doctor. Last week, a doctor was attacked by the family members of a patient at Hyderabad’s Chest Hospital in the Covid-19 isolation ward. Junior doctors across the State have been demanding the urgent deployment of Special Protection Forces at hospitals to prevent such attacks.