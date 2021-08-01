STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pomp and gaiety to mark Bonalu festivities in Hyderabad

Mahankali temples in Hyderabad have been decked up for festivities. The Bonalu festival is expected to end on August 2, 2021.

Published: 01st August 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

The road leading to Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple illuminated in Old City on Saturday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barring Secunderabad, all Mahankali Temples in Hyderabad will celebrate Bonalu on a grand scale on August 1 and 2. Last year, low-key celebrations were held in the city due to the Covid-induced lockdown. The temples and their surroundings have been decorated with colourful lights and arches.

The main festivities will be held at the famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple at Hari Bowli, as well as several other temples in Gowlipura, Uppuguda, Aliabad, and Old City. High security will be put in place at all major Mahankali temples.

An artiste gives finishing touches to an idol on the occasion of Bonalu at Lower Tank Bund in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani  Yadav and Mahmood Ali will offer Pattu Vastralu to the Goddess on behalf of the State government at the Lal Darwaza and Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temples on Sunday morning. The 11-day festival will conclude on August 2 with the oracle prediction, ie, Rangam at 1 pm at the Akkanna Madanna temple, followed by a procession led by a caparisoned elephant carrying the Ghatams of the Goddess. 

The procession with the Mata Ghatams will be taken out during the afternoon hours and will pass through the main thoroughfares of Bela, Sudha Talkies, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza X Road, Shalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathargatti, and Madina, and reach the Mahankali temple at Musi river at Nayapul at around 7.30 pm. 

An elephant named Laxmi from the Virupaksheshwara Temple in Hampi will participate in the procession at Sri Nalla Pochamma Devasthanam, Sabji Mandi, and Karwan on August 1, and at the Akkanna Madanna Temple on August 2. The temple committees will provide separate queues for women to enable them to offer Bonam containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to the Goddess Mahankali in a hassle-free manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Mahankali temples Bonalu festival Hyderabad Telangana Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp