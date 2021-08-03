Deceased Covid patient’s kin file complaint against Hyderabad's Rise Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Rise Hospital at Vanasthalipuram, after a Covid patient undergoing treatment at the hospital, died due to alleged negligence of the hospital staff. The 42-year-old patient, a resident of Kothapet, was admitted to Rise Hospital in the last week of April, 2021, after he tested positive for Covid-19. His family had arranged six vials of Remdesivir as sought by the hospital. However, the family alleges that doctors used only three and told them that the patient was recovering.

Doctors also tried plasma therapy on the patient. Then, the hospital authorities informed the family that his condition had worsened and he was put on ventilator support. After his death in June, his family members verified the hospital records and found that the drugs were not given properly and he was not on ventilator support.

The patient’s family alleges that three Remdesivir vials were sold off by the hospital authorities. They lodged a complaint with the police three days ago. Meerpet Inspector M Mahender Reddy said a case had been registered against the hospital, police personnel are verifying the hospital records and collecting evidence.