Missing degree student found murdered, dumped at railway tracks in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A degree student who went missing, was murdered at Alwal of Cyberabad commissionerate limits. Police found the victim’s body near the railway tracks late on Monday night.

The 18-year-old girl was strangulated to death, said A Gangadhar, Inspector, Alwal.

A resident of Alwal, she was studying second year at Bowenpally. On Monday morning, she left home for some work and informed her mother the same. Even after she did not return till evening, her mother called her and did not get any response. She lodged a missing complaint at Alwal police station in the night. Police registered a missing case and started an investigation.

During the investigation, police picked up the victim’s male friend on suspicion. Police found that the boy and the victim were in a relationship for sometime and he had killed her over past issues and dumped her body near the railway tracks. The case has been altered with charges of kidnap and murder after the suspect was taken into custody. The body was sent for a postmortem examination.

“Further investigation is in process and all angles are being probed into,” said Gangadhar.