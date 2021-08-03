STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

One killed, another critical in drunk-driving accident post-Friendship Day celebrations in Hyderabad

According to police, the accident occurred when the car they were travelling in crashed into the boulders on the roadside while the four friends were returning home from the pub. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Late night Friendship Day celebrations at a pub, followed by drunken driving turned tragic for four friends at Gachibowli late on Sunday, August 1, 2021. In the ghastly accident that followed one of them was killed and another critically injured while the other two, including the driver, escaped with minor injuries. 

D Ashritha

According to police, the accident occurred when the car they were travelling in crashed into the boulders on the roadside while the four friends were returning home from the pub. While 23-year-old D Ashritha, who was pursuing MTech in Canada and returned to city for a vocation, died on the spot, her friend Tharuni is battling for life at a local hospital. Abhishek, who was at the wheel, and Sai Prakash received minor injuries.  According to Gachibowli Inspector G Suresh, Abhishek who was driving the vehicle in a drunken condition was booked under Section 304 II of the IPC — culpable homicide not amounting to murder and take into custody.

Ashritha, Taruni and Sai Prakash became friends while studying at a reputed institute in Shankarpally. Abhishek was their junior at college. While Ashritha went to Canada for higher studies, Taruni and Sai Prakash started working in the city. Around 20 days ago, Ashritha came home for vacation. To celebrate the International Friendship Day, they gathered at SNORT Pub at Kondapur under Gachibowli police limits at around 10 pm on Sunday. After consuming alcohol and having dinner, they left the pub around 11 pm. On the way home, Abhishek lost control and crashed the car into the boulders.

As the vehicle toppled a couple of times before landing on the ground, the rear right door opened and Ashritha was flung out of the vehicle. While she died on the spot, Taruni, who was sitting in the rear left side, received severe injuries. Meanwhile, police also registered a case against the pub management for violating prohibitory orders and serving alcohol. It may be mentioned that in view of Bonalu, liquor supply was prohibited and pubs closed on Sunday. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana drunk driving accident Hyderabad drunk driving accident Hyderabad road accident Friendship Day drunk driving accident
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp