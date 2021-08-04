STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cyber sleuths search Q News office; cases registered

The woman who had earlier worked in Q News as a reporter stated that Mallanna had telecast videos of her pictures showing her in a bad light, during a show.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the searches terming them undemocratic. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Cybercrime wing sleuths conducted searches on Teenmar Mallanna alias Naveen Kumar’s Q News Office at Boduppal, after a woman stated that he had used her pictures in a derogatory manner in videos on his YouTube channel.

A Hyderabad Cybercrime official sits next to Teenmar Mallanna during searches at the Q News Office at Boduppal on Tuesday

A case was also registered against Mallanna. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the searches terming them undemocratic. The woman who had earlier worked in Q News as a reporter stated that Mallanna had telecast videos of her pictures showing her in a bad light, during a show on Sunday.

The victim stated that in an attempt to defame Chiluka Praveen, also a former employee of Q News, Mallanna had used her pictures in the videos. Inquiries revealed that Mallanna collected personal information of his employees and stored them in electronic devices at his office. Another case was registered against Mallanna at Chilkalguda police station on charges of extortion and threatening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Q News Office Teenmar Mallanna Naveen Kumar Hyderabad Cybercrime Wing
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp