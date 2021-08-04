Hyderabad cyber sleuths search Q News office; cases registered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime wing sleuths conducted searches on Teenmar Mallanna alias Naveen Kumar’s Q News Office at Boduppal, after a woman stated that he had used her pictures in a derogatory manner in videos on his YouTube channel.

A Hyderabad Cybercrime official sits next to Teenmar Mallanna during searches at the Q News Office at Boduppal on Tuesday

A case was also registered against Mallanna. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the searches terming them undemocratic. The woman who had earlier worked in Q News as a reporter stated that Mallanna had telecast videos of her pictures showing her in a bad light, during a show on Sunday.

The victim stated that in an attempt to defame Chiluka Praveen, also a former employee of Q News, Mallanna had used her pictures in the videos. Inquiries revealed that Mallanna collected personal information of his employees and stored them in electronic devices at his office. Another case was registered against Mallanna at Chilkalguda police station on charges of extortion and threatening.