Hyderabad property show to exhibit projects by 70 developers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 70 real estate developers are set to showcase 400 to 500 projects for buyers in the Hyderabad Property Show 2021 organised by the Hyderabad chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) scheduled from August 13 to 15 at the Hitex Exhibition Ground.

The property show is aimed at showcasing projects approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and budget-friendly affordable housing by CREDAI members. There will be 100 stalls with wide corridors so that buyers can follow social distancing norms.

According to CREDAI members, it is the most favourable time to host a property show for showcasing the top projects in the city. “Last time when the property fair was held in the city in 2019, close to 50,000 buyers participated,” said Rajshekhar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad.

Earlier in April, the Hyderabad Property Show 2021 was postponed due to the pandemic. To encourage buyers to visit the property show, a hall is arranged to help close the deals while maintaining social distancing. Every entry will be manned by people who will check the temperature and sanitisation is provided at all the stalls.