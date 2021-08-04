Mishra Dhatu CSR unveils food delivery vehicle for Akshaya Patra Foundation in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, under Corporate Social Responsibility, launched a specially-designed food delivery vehicle for The Akshaya Patra Foundation (TAPF).

Dr SK Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, MIDHANI, inaugurated the vehicle, which is custom-designed and costs Rs 17 lakh, for delivering food to the schools and also for taking up food delivery for Covid patients. MIDHANI in association with TAPF has distributed 1,500 dry ration kits at a cost of Rs 11.25 lakh during the first lockdown in Hyderabad.