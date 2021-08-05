405 municipal and government schools in Hyderabad now have free WiFi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Impressed by the work done by Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) in setting up 3,000 plus public WiFi hotspots offering free internet facility to citizens across Hyderabad as part of ‘Digital Telangana’ initiative, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has urged Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT to also lend their services in creation of ‘Digital Health Profile,’ the pilot project of which, would be conducted in Siricilla and Mulugu districts soon.

Terming the achievement probably the largest free public WiFi in India during the commemoration event held by ACT at ITC Kakatiya Hotel on Wednesday, Rama Rao felt that there was still a gap between digital haves and have-nots. This could be seen in the way children in rural areas sit on the roof-tops with cell phones to attend online classes on one side, and those who have been having extensive access to infotainment in cities.

Observing that it was not possible to live in a world without access to internet anymore, he said that the e-health initiatives needed to be extended to primary, secondary and tertiary health care centres in the State. KTR particularly praised ACT not just for establishing WiFi connections in 3,000 hotspots, but mainly because they have connected 405 government and municipal schools in Hyderabad to their free WiFi network and for setting up Wifi hotspots in 47/57 metro stations in the city.