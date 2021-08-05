STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Martyred Colonel’s IPS daughter Sadhana allotted to Telangana cadre

Sadhana's father Col Perumal and his driver were killed in an IED blast in Assam when he was serving as the Commanding Officer of the Army’s Field Ambulance Unit in Arunachal Pradesh.

From her childhood, Sadhana had a passion to don the uniform.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad girl Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, the only woman IPS probationer allotted to Telangana cadre, comes from a family of Army officers. She is the daughter of Col SM Perumal, a martyred Army officer, and both her brother and sister-in-law are also currently serving in the Indian Army. 

Her father Col Perumal and his driver were killed in an IED blast in Assam when he was serving as the Commanding Officer of the Army’s Field Ambulance Unit in Arunachal Pradesh. Sadhana says that after her father was killed in a terrorist attack in 2009, her family had to meet many officers for different works, during which she realised that a lot has to be changed. A law graduate, Sadhana now hopes to contribute to that change by being a sincere IPS officer.

From her childhood, Sadhana had a passion to don the uniform and with her hard work she achieved that dream. She also says that her education in law has helped her a lot during the training. 

Sadhana completed her district training in Karimnagar, also won two trophies during the training — Shri Teja Singh Memorial Trophy for Criminology and Martyr Ravikant Singh Trophy for Indian Evidence Act.

