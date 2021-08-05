Rocky path to conservation

Tejal Sinha By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Humongous rounded basalt rocks are the mainstay of the Deccan plateau’s geology. Sadly, the existence of these rocks is threatened as more and more areas get urbanised. Hyderabad-based photographer Kommidi Vishwender Reddy is on a mission to conserve these rocks and create awareness among the people on why it is important to do so. He has exhibited his photography in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Now, Vishwender’s exhibition of his photographs ‘Deccan Rocks’ is going to be exhibited at the Bordeaux Metropole in France from August 11 to September 24.

This exhibition has been held within the framework of the cooperation agreement that links Bordeaux Métropole and the State of Telangana since October 13, 2015. The signing of this agreement has not only made it possible to coordinate the various collaborations around the sustainable city and urban services, but also to ensure continuity in exchanges and strengthen political, economic, cultural and interpersonal relations between these two partners.

Talking about the photographs that is going to be exhibited, Vishwender, who is also the founding secretary of the Telangana Photography Academy, says, “There are two photographs that have been selected for the exhibition — one is of a rock with the urbanised Hitech city in the background. Earlier, there were no buildings and the area was full of rocks. The other picture is of a rock that looks like a tomb with two tombs from the Qutub Shahi necropolis in the background. This was taken from the Golconda Fort.”

He feels fortunate enough to get such an opportunity as more than his pictures, the focus was on Hyderabad’s heritage, which is disappearing with its rocks.“There have been many international platforms where our heritage was displayed. This will at least help our government save the remaining rock structures that are all over in Telangana and the Deccan plateau,” says Vishwender.

According to Vishwender, a tree can be grown but a rock will never grow. These rocks are a home for many species. Once the rocks are cut, they will be an imbalance and that’s why earthquakes occured in Jubilee and Banjara hills when these rocks were destroyed.

“When a rock is cut, cancerous rays will be thrown out. These are problems that many people won’t understand. These rocks have a unique structure and are part of our culture and heritage. Everyone has to work together to save at least the remaining ones. I’m on a mission to save 150 acres near Medak Edupayalu. There is a forest of 150 acres in which there are beautiful rock structures. I’m doing several campaigns to save these rocks,” says the photographer.