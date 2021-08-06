STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Proposal for SC bench at Hyderabad unlikely to see light of day anytime soon

Dr Ranjith Reddy wanted to know if the 18th Law Commission had recommended the setting up of a Southern Bench of Supreme Court in Hyderabad since it is centrally located.

Published: 06th August 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The 18th Law Commission had also suggested that a Constitutional Bench be set up at Delhi.

The 18th Law Commission had also suggested that a Constitutional Bench be set up at Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The proposal to have a Supreme Court bench in Hyderabad may not see the light of the day anytime soon. The Supreme Court, in 2016, had deemed it proper to refer the issue of splitting of the Supreme Court into a Constitutional Court at Delhi and Court of Appeal or Federal Court in North, South, East, West and Central India, to the Constitutional Bench for authoritative announcement. The matter is now sub judice.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha by TRS member Dr G Ranjith Reddy, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that Article 130 of the Constitution of India provided that the Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in such other place or places as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time, appoint.

Dr Ranjith Reddy wanted to know if the 18th Law Commission had recommended the setting up of a Southern Bench of Supreme Court in Hyderabad since it is centrally located and if so the action taken by the government in this regard. In his reply, Rijiju said that the 11th  Law Commission in its 125th report titled The Supreme Court - A fresh Look, submitted in 1988 had reiterated the recommendations made by 10th Law Commission in its 95th report for splitting the Supreme Court into two namely -- Constitutional Court at Delhi and Court of Appeal or Federal Court and sitting at five places across the country.

The Union Minister said that the Law Commission opined that this will reduce the distance travelled and the cost borne by the litigants.  The matter was referred to the CJI, who has informed that after consideration of the matter, the full court at its meeting held on Feb 18, 2010, found no justification for setting up of benches of SC outside Delhi.

4 CASSATION BENCHES
The 18th Law Commission had also suggested that a Constitutional Bench be set up at Delhi and four Cassation Benches be set up in the northern region at Delhi, southern region at Chennai/Hyderabad, eastern Region at Kolkata and western Region at Mumbai.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court SC bench Hyderabad Dr G Ranjith Reddy TRS Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju 18th Law Commission
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp