Two suspended, showcause notice to three in Hyderabad manhole death case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government suspended two officials, terminated an inspector and issued showcause notices to three senior engineering officials on Friday for their alleged role in the reported deaths of two sanitation workers on August 3 while removing silt from a concealed stormwater drain at Padmavathi Colony, Saheb Nagar in LB Nagar.

On the instructions from Arvind Kumar, MAUD Principal Secretary, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar suspended Assistant Engineer (AE) Gowtham and one work inspector Narasimha Reddy with immediate effect, while another inspector, Srikanth, who is an outsourcing employee, was terminated.

The suspensions were based on the preliminary information and completion of the detailed inquiry.

Further, a showcause notice was issued to the concerned Deputy Executive Engineer, Executive Engineer and Superintendent Engineer for being lax in carrying out the works, compelling them to finish the work at night, and that too without following the proper safety norms.