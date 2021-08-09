Hyderabad Cyber Crime sleuths arrest duo for online fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime sleuths arrested Adabala Srinivasa Rao and Narala Vijay Krishna who reportedly pulled off an online investment fraud acting at the behest of some Chinese nationals.

The duo duped a city-based woman to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh, said Cyber Crime sleuths. The accused from Hyderabad allegedly colluded with foreigners who have been cheating people on the pretext of online business investment.

The absconding foreigners reportedly contacted the accused for creating fake companies and opening different current bank accounts, for which they received a commission. The duo shared the companies’ details and bank information with them through Whatsapp and emails.

Then, they reportedly used these bank accounts to collect deposits from people for online investment businesses and work-from-home jobs through fake websites. The victim allegedly received a link through WhatsApp and was guided to click it.

After clicking the link, she was further asked to register on the website by paying some money. She, initially, received some amount as commission, but when she tried to withdraw or transfer the amount, she was not allowed to and was asked to pay more.

She transferred a total of Rs 2.5 lakh. She then realised that she was cheated and approached the police. Police froze Rs 19 lakh deposits, seized cash and other material from the accused.