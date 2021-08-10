STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pick, stitch and deliver

Readymade clothes do not last for such a long time because the choice of the fabric also matters.

Tailorsin.com is operated through a custom-build software.

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s a hassle to get a dress stitched or a blouse designed. Waiting for the tailor to give it on time and doing not less than two trips to his hole-in-the-wall shop is not an easy task. But now, you can now get your type of dress stitched just by shooting out a text on WhatsApp. Simply get the fabric picked up from your house and get it delivered without having to step out of the comfort of your home. All thanks to a new concept of e-tailoring -- the newest form of e-commerce business with a ‘no-questions-asked’ alteration for every order.

One such platform, tailorsin.com, has been providing this service in Hyderabad since 2017 when it was founded by Nayeem Banu and Aastha Maheshwari. Tailorsin.com is operated through a custom-build software.

Customers can reach out through WhatsApp or via their webpage. The customer would receive an OTP verification when they book an order. The company would then contact the customer for enquiries or details. After this, the customer has to share their address details on WhatsApp. From then on, the company’s logistics team gets a request about the pick-up for the day. They just go and pick it up from the customer. The fabric is either provided by the company or by the customer.

“In the fashion industry, you always see trends making a comeback after several years or decades. It’s the same with getting your outfits stitched; they can be done in any design or size. In readymade dresses, you have a certain size, you either have to fit in or go through hassles to get a good fit. In India, we do not respect the tailoring profession as much. With time, modified clothing will again become in-vogue. It would be charged more than it is now. We do upcycle clothes. There are customers who come up with their fathers’ shirts to make a crop top or their mothers’ sarees to turn them into designer dress. We are planning to convert all our logistics services to an electric fleet and turn into a zero-waste company. After stitching, the leftover fabric is sent to the customer along with their dresses,” says Nayeem, who encourages people to upcycle their old clothes into something new and trendy.

Meanwhile, Gangapuram Sreekanth, who lost his government job due to the Covid pandemic and then started Tailor Mob, shares his company’s employees go to the customer’s place, get the measurements and then deliver the dress within seven to nine days.

“There are times when I’m the only delivery boy and the founder at the same time. After losing my job, I wanted to start a business that I always wanted to do and since not many people know about this concept of e-tailoring, I wanted people to get aware about it. Women still prefer stitched clothes. The dress that is once stitch can go on for around 10 years. Readymade clothes do not last for such a long time because the choice of the fabric also matters. With fabric, you can make it into what you like but when it comes to readymade your choices narrow down. You sometimes don’t get the size you want or if you get the size you don’t like the design. In today’s busy world, we are helping people to reach their stitching needs by not going anywhere,” he says,

What an idea!

Pick: Once you book the appointment, the company’s representative will call you and a time will be scheduled for pick up. An executive will collect measurements and make a video call to the fashion designer for more accuracy, understanding of your needs and the fabric you pick.
Stitch: Outfit will be stitched under expert’s guidance
Delivery: After stitching the outfit, it will be delivered at your place, and if there’s a need for any alteration, the outfit will again be picked from your place, the tailor will redo the stitching and the dress will be delivered again to your place.

