Andhra Pradesh ex-minister Akhila Priya files complaint against cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya lodged a complaint against a police team from Bowenpally police station at KPHB police station, stating they had trespassed into their house and stolen land documents. KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana said that they are inquiring into the complaint.

In her complaint, Akhila Priya stated that a police team barged into her house in July in her absence. She alleged that they forcefully took documents from her house. Since she was not at home at the time of the incident, she lodged a complaint with the police, she stated.

Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said that Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, who is accused of submitting a fake Covid +ve report to the court, is absconding in the case. As part of the investigation, a team visited her house and inquired about his whereabouts.

In January, they were arrested for kidnapping a former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers at Bowenpally in January, 2021. All of them are out on bail now.