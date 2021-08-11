The miraculous boons of fasting

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For ages, fasting has been a part of our culture and, with growing scientific evidence of its health benefits, it has become a fad for baby boomers and millennials who want to stay fit and increase their lifespan. Many are shifting from merely cutting down on calories to adopting zero-calorie diets, intermittent fasting routines and prolonged fasting for days under medical supervision.

Fasting helps in burning fat for energy, instead of using up the glucose stored in the liver. In this process, the body produces ketones which are highly beneficial. Fasting can not only help reduce weight, but also detox the body.

“We usually recommend people to go on a balanced diet. But, when a person is physiologically fit and wants to fast, we allow them to do it under supervision. It is still okay for a normal person to water fast for up to 24 hours with salts and electrolytes.

But if the fast goes beyond 36 hours, it should be done under medical supervision,” Dr Gayrtri, a Nutritionist from Apollo Hospitals, says. “Without food, the body gets into starvation mode which helps release growth hormones.” Even though studies have proved that fasting can reverse diabetes, diabetologists and endocrinologists suggest that fasting for more than 16 hours for a diabetic person can do more harm than good.

“We always ask patients to be extra cautious about food because any disruptions in the routine can cause severe fluctuations in blood sugar levels. It is okay for people without co-morbidities to fast and it can be beneficial too as the regions and cultures have taught us,” says Mohammed Ali, an endocrinologist at Shadan Hospitals.