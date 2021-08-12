Iconic Durgam Cheruvu bridge open to public on weekends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has decided to allow the general public to use the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge only on the weekends. The bridge will be closed for vehicular movement from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. On all other days, the bridge will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

Walking on the main carriageway when vehicular movement is allowed, crossing the road, standing/sitting on the road or side railings, stopping or parking of vehicles on the bridge, gatherings and consumption of alcohol has been banned on the bridge.

Limited parking arrangements are being made on both sides of the bridge. Following are the proposed parking places: behind ITC Kohinoor, on Road No. 45 under the cable bridge, under the bridge at Mastannagar, on the left side of the flyover from Road No. 45. The maximum speed limit on the bridge is 35 kmph.