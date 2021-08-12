Kondapur flyover works move at snail’s pace

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work on the three-km-long multi-level flyover or grade separator at Botanical Garden (Kothaguda) and Kondapur Junction will take at least a year to finish as only 50 per cent of the work has been completed so far. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set the target of June, 2022 to complete the project.

The project was taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by the GHMC at the cost of Rs 264 crore. The three-km flyover has three to five connecting lanes, depending on the locality.

According to officials, clearance of TRANSCO lines in the areas where the flyover is coming up has taken more than two years and has delayed construction activities to a large extent. As there is lot of development in and around Kondapur, it has been difficult to make underground cabling of TRANSCO lines, said an official.

In addition to this, clearance from the Forest Department and land acquisition has further delayed the construction. “We are still awaiting land acquisition of one acre in Whitefield from the Forest Department,” said a senior official.

As part of this project, the four-lane will become a five-lane flyover (18 metres) at Botanical Garden Junction with an addition of one two-lane up ramp. Then, it will be split into a three-lane straight flyover up to the RTA office in Kondapur. An underpass of 470 metres will come up at Kothaguda for the traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli.

This multi-level flyover will ease traffic congestion towards Gachibowli and Hitec City. Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions are T-intersections with less spacing between junctions. The existing road has a build-up on either side with commercial complexes.

There are many software companies in the vicinity of these junctions, causing traffic jams during peak hours. Once the project is complete, the Botanical Garden and Kothaguda Junction will provide a 100 per cent traffic solution.