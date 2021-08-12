Vibrating bin triggers bomb scare at Ameerpet Metro station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped Ameerpet Metro Station in Hyderabad following a bomb scare late on Tuesday. A trash can began vibrating strangely in the station, leading metro security staff to mistake it for a bomb.

The worried staff immediately called the SR Nagar police, who arrived at the station along with a bomb squad and a team of sniffer dogs. Upon examination, it was found that the ‘bomb’ was in fact a discarded mobile phone which had rung while in silent mode.

Train services remained unaffected with the movement of commuters resuming soon after the mystery was solved. Efforts are on to find how the phone ended up in the trash can.