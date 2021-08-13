2 youths killed, three injured in Hyderabad road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters were killed and three others sustained severe injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole by a roadside under Narsingi police station limits, on Thursday. The victims were en route to an engineering college for an exam. While two persons — Kaustubh and Jordan, both aged 21 — died on the spot, three others, Prakash, Deepak and Asif, sustained severe injuries