Hyderabad businesses pick up for wedding season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a lull of about four months, Hyderabad is now sporting a festive look with the Sravana masam giving a big push to businesses of shopping centres, wedding halls, catering companies and other related establishments. Considered an auspicious month for weddings, this year’s Sravana masam began on August 9 and will end on September 7. Barring a few days, the entire month is auspicious for organising functions. People have already prebooked kalyana mandapams, wedding and banquet halls, and large function halls on Fridays and Saturdays for organising marriages, in addition to available spaces in various temples. Some of the popular function halls in Madhapur, Kompally and Kukatpally were booked long back.

According to the management members of Sri Srinivasa Function Hall located by the new Nagole road, they have bookings for weddings on August 11, 13 and 14, and their business has picked up well after the second wave. “Just like previous years, most function halls in the city have been booked for weddings during this Sravana masam as well. This is the season of the year during which we witness good business,” they say. Venkatesh, manager of Nimantran Palace, says that they have received bookings for the entire month. As the pandemic situation is under control, the wedding industry is slowly limping back to normalcy and this trend has helped improve the livelihood of people associated with it, he adds.

Caterers witness good business after lockdown

Those working in the catering industry, who were affected by the restrictions on public gatherings and weddings during the second wave outbreak and subsequent lockdown, are also heaving a sigh of relief now as they too have started receiving several orders for weddings and other ceremonies. Sumanth, owner of Sri Venkateshwara Caterers, says that they are now receiving orders for at least 500 food plates from different parts of the city for housewarming ceremonies on Shravana Shukravarams. “We also got several orders for vrathams. This is the right time for a catering business to pick up pace,” he adds.

As Friday marks the first Sravana Shukravaram, many people who bought new flats and/or completed construction of new houses are looking forward to celebrating housewarming ceremonies. Those who are planning to build a new house or start a project will also lay foundation stones for the same on Sravana Shukravaram.

Flower vendors cheerful

Gudimalkapur flower market, which is one of the biggest in the State with around 130 shops, is abuzz with activities. People continue to throng the market to buy flowers for weddings and other special occasions. The market has been witnessing a huge rush during morning hours for the last two days.