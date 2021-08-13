Worried parents in Hyderabad unwilling to send their wards back to school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Covid-19 cases decreasing and the reopening of schools in eight other States and UTs, the Telangana government is also mulling to reopen physical classes for schools in a phased manner from August 16. However, the speculations to reopen schools have left several city parents in a lurch, who seem to be unwilling to send their ward back to schools, as they fear that the possible third Covid wave will harm children the most.

According to Union Education Ministry, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have reopened schools as of August 2. Andhra Pradesh is likely to reopen schools by August 16. Amidst this, the Telangana government had asked the Telangana Education Department to take feedback from parents in all schools and colleges on the reopening of schools from August 16.

Officials were asked to gather school-wise and college-wise feedback from parents by the first week of August and submit a report. Officials from the Education Department have already submitted a report to the government. However, no official announcement has been made for the reopening of schools in the State yet. A parent, who wished to be anonymous, said, “We have already seen the catastrophe during the second wave, and if we go by the reports, the third wave can present a worse situation for children. As the vaccination trial has already started for children, the schools should only reopen once there is a vaccination for children.”

Sai Venkat, Joint Secretary, Hyderabad Parents Association, “We are not against the decision, but before the reopening of the schools, the government should be able to give a proper reassurance to all the parents in the State that all measures like complete sanitation, maintaining social distance and medical facilities will be provided in the schools and if something goes wrong, the government will take accountability.” He added that the decision to reopen the schools should not be rushed only to appease some private schools but it should be in the favour of the children. Meanwhile, the members of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) said that they welcome the move to open the schools.