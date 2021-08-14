Telangana govt to survey urban population for non-communicable diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), a wing of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), in coordination with the Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department, is set to take up household surveys in urban areas on non-communicable diseases (NCD), followed by screening at Basthi Dawakhanas and Urban Primary Health Centres.

The services of Community Resource Persons will be utilised. This year, the Health Department initiated universal screening for 10 diseases. Comprehensive disease care pathways have been worked out and concerned doctors and specialists have been trained.