IT employee missing; case filed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An IT employee, Shaik Reshma Sultana, 25, hailing from Guntur and working in a software firm in Hyderabad has been missing for 15 days. A complaint has been filed by her brother Shaik Mohammed Fazalure Rehaman at Punjagutta police station on Saturday.

Sultana was living in a hostel in Ameerpet. She had recently returned after visiting her hometown near Guntur. Few days after coming back to the city, she stopped answering her parents’ phone calls.