Alprazolam racket busted in Hyderabad

It was found that the unit is in operation for the past few months and the substance manufactured there is being transported to Mumbai and northern cities.

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau Bengaluru’s zonal team in a joint operation with the Hyderabad sub-zonal team busted an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing racket at a pharma unit in IDA Balanagar and seized over 3 kg of the psychotropic substance. 

They also arrested the owner of the unit and his associates. A huge amount of cash was also seized from them. Based on credible information, the Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths raided the unit. 

It was found that the unit is in operation for the past few months and the substance manufactured there is being transported to Mumbai and northern cities.  A few days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating from Hyderabad to Australia and had seized 1 kg of Pseudoephedrine. 

The drug was concealed in a consignment containing bundles of lace and other embroidery items. It was destined for Australia and was seized from a courier office in Akbarbagh, Hyderabad.

