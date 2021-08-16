Covid drove demand for 3 BHKs in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several top realtors from Hyderabad said they have been witnessing an increased preference for 3BHKs over 2BHKs since the onset of Covid-19. They said buyers now want separate rooms while they work from homes, and need more space for their children to attend online classes. Developers also attribute this trend to a rise in employment, expansion of the city and growth in income levels.

“On an average, 3BHKs sprawl about 1,450 sq ft and cost Rs 3,500 per sq ft, with the rate going up depending on the locality. Buyers are looking for large rooms for their requirements such as work from home, isolating during illness and wanting to live spaciously, and this has driven them towards 3BHK flats,” said CREDAI general secretary Rajashekhar Reddy.

In some cases, the price difference between a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom house is Rs 15-20 lakh — a difference that buyers are willing to afford. In Kompally, for example, a 2BHK flat is available for Rs 55 lakh while a 3BHK for Rs 70-75 lakh. Venkata Ravi Kumar, manager, brand marketing at Aparna Constructions and Estates, said there was significant growth in the sale of 3BHK units, while the sale of 2BHK flats had reduced. “The pandemic had no impact on sale of residential properties in Hyderabad and they continued to be pretty good,” he said.

Sarath Babu Sakhamuri, vice-president, sales and marketing, Ramky Estates & Farms Limited said that nowadays, people were spending more time at home and accordingly looking for properties with spacious balconies and one or two extra rooms for a study room or an office space. “At present, we are selling 3BHK units at Rs 75 lakh in Patancheru. This segment has more demand in western areas of the city, such as Tellapur, Narsingi and Ramachandrapuram,” he added.