Kudos to Haritha Haram for Hyderabad’s tree city tag: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appreciating the efforts of the administration in getting the ‘Tree City of the World’ tag for Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described it as the result of ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ programme, which contributed in increasing the State’s green cover by four per cent.

During his Independence Day address at Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister found this to be a significant development as Hyderabad was the only city that received appreciation and laurels in this regard.

He was referring to the recognition the city had received from the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA) of the United Nations earlier this year. Hyderabad was placed among 119 other cities of 63 countries. “This achievement was by no means easy. It became possible because we had put in place a system for plantation, nurturing and expansion of trees,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the Central government’s recognition, he pointed out that in Telangana, the greenery has increased by about four per cent, as per the declaration of the Forest Survey of India. “The Central Forest Minister has announced in Parliament that Telangana is at the forefront of plantation of saplings and growing of trees. Also, environmental experts of the UNO have praised our efforts. This spirit will continue,” he noted.