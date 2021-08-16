STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kudos to Haritha Haram for Hyderabad’s tree city tag: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

During his Independence Day address, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao says greenery in Telangana increased by 4%.

Published: 16th August 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Appreciating the efforts of the administration in getting the ‘Tree City of the World’ tag for Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described it as the result of ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’ programme, which contributed in increasing the State’s green cover by four per cent. 

During his Independence Day address at Golconda Fort, the Chief Minister found this to be a significant development as Hyderabad was the only city that received appreciation and laurels in this regard. 

He was referring to the recognition the city had received from the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FOA) of the United Nations earlier this year. Hyderabad was placed among 119 other cities of 63 countries. “This achievement was by no means easy. It became possible because we had put in place a system for plantation, nurturing and expansion of trees,” the Chief Minister said.   

Referring to the Central government’s recognition, he pointed out that in Telangana, the greenery has increased by about four per cent, as per the declaration of the Forest Survey of India. “The Central Forest Minister has announced in Parliament that Telangana is at the forefront of plantation of saplings and growing of trees. Also, environmental experts of the UNO have praised our efforts. This spirit will continue,” he noted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tree City of the World Hyderabad Telanganaku Haritha Haram Arbor Day Foundation Food and Agriculture Organisation Forest Survey of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp