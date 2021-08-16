STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman and four others get life term, for her twin daughters' rape in Hyderabad

Three teenagers are also involved in the offence and the case against them is committed to the Juvenile Justice Board, for further procedure.

Published: 16th August 2021 11:27 PM

Both the father and son raped the girls with their latter’s support. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case, where twin sisters were raped and sexually assaulted at Mailardevpally of Cyberabad in 2017, five persons including the mother of the children, were sentenced to imprisonment for life. Three teenagers are also involved in the offence and the case against them is committed to the Juvenile Justice Board, for further procedure. The Metropolitan Sessions Court at LB nagar, which delivered the judgement on Monday relied on the statement of the victims and the scientific evidence in the case.

The victims’ mother had been working for a private company, when the main accused came into contact with her. After a few days, when they became close and Sadiq got to know that she had twin daughters and convinced her for a physical relationship with them Later, with her support, he raped both the girls and his son, who was then below 15 years also joined him.

Both the father and son raped the girls with their latter’s support. Knowing about this, the main accused’s three friends and two other friends of the teenager, who were also below 15 years of age then, molested the girls. Taking advantage of the situation of the girls’ all these persons sexually assaulted her and threatened them with dire consequences, if they revealed the matter to her father or anybody else. 

Moreover, the accused persons had support from the mother of the victims. However, the matter came out and the victims approached police, following which a case has been registered against the accused persons including the girls’ mother under sections 376 (g), 376(i) (f) (n), 370 read with sections 109, 506 of the IPC and Sections 5(g) R/w 6, 7 and 17 of POCSO Act and the girls’ mother and four others were arrested. Three minors were also apprehended and sent to juvenile homes.

Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed. The court conducted the trial based on the statement of the victims and other evidence and pronounced the judgement, sentencing them to imprisonment for life. The court imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the main accused, Rs 20,000 on their mother and Rs 30,000 each on the other three accused.

