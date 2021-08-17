Gandhi Hospital staffer accused of raping two sisters, confining one of them in a room for four days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital allegedly raped two sisters, aged 38 and 40, from Mahabubnagar district and confined one of them in a room for four days. The technician’s friend also allegedly raped one of the sisters.

The woman, who accompanied her sister and brother-in-law to the hospital, claimed that a lab technician named Uma Maheswar took her into a room, drugged her and raped her. She stated that she was confined in the room for around four days, during which time Maheshwar’s friend also raped her in the room. She had also alleged that Maheswar had also raped her elder sister, whose whereabouts are yet to be known.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against Uma Maheshwar and his friend. “The victim has been sent for a medical examination. We are also checking CCTVs at the hospital for more clues. All angles are being probed into,” said G Naresh, inspector, Chilkalguda police station.

The victim accompanied her sister, 40, and brother-in-law, 45, to the hospital as the latter was suffering from liver related complications. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 and discharged on August 13.While he was in the hospital, the two sisters went missing.

The victim’s nephew inquired about their whereabouts with his family members at home, but they too had no clue. After he was discharged, he went home with his son.The patient’s 25-year-old son, after dropping his father home, came back to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday in search of his mother and aunt, and found his aunt at the hospital. She narrated to him how she had fallen into Maheswar’s trap.

The victim said while she was at the hospital, she lost her way and asked Maheswar for help. Taking advantage of this, he directed her into a room, where he drugged her and raped her repeatedly on multiple occasions, and also raped her elder sister.

The woman went to Mahabubnagar and approached the police, but the police sent them back to Hyderabad on point of jurisdiction. Further investigation is on. A search is on for the victim’s elder sister.