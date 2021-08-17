STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gandhi Hospital staffer accused of raping two sisters, confining one of them in a room for four days

The woman went to Mahabubnagar and approached the police, but the police sent them back to Hyderabad on point of jurisdiction. 

Published: 17th August 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital allegedly raped two sisters, aged 38 and 40, from Mahabubnagar district and confined one of them in a room for four days. The technician’s friend also allegedly raped one of the sisters.

The woman, who accompanied her sister and brother-in-law to the hospital, claimed that a lab technician named Uma Maheswar took her into a room, drugged her and raped her. She stated that she was confined in the room for around four days, during which time Maheshwar’s friend also raped her in the room. She had also alleged that Maheswar had also raped her elder sister, whose whereabouts are yet to be known.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against Uma Maheshwar and his friend. “The victim has been sent for a medical examination. We are also checking CCTVs at the hospital for more clues. All angles are being probed into,” said G Naresh, inspector, Chilkalguda police station.

The victim accompanied her sister, 40, and brother-in-law, 45, to the hospital as the latter was suffering from liver related complications. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 and discharged on August 13.While he was in the hospital, the two sisters went missing. 

The victim’s nephew inquired about their whereabouts with his family members at home, but they too had no clue. After he was discharged, he went home with his son.The patient’s 25-year-old son, after dropping his father home, came back to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday in search of his mother and aunt, and found his aunt at the hospital. She narrated to him how she had fallen into Maheswar’s trap.

The victim said while she was at the hospital, she lost her way and asked Maheswar for help. Taking advantage of this, he directed her into a room, where he drugged her and raped her repeatedly on multiple occasions, and also raped her elder sister. 

The woman went to Mahabubnagar and approached the police, but the police sent them back to Hyderabad on point of jurisdiction. Further investigation is on. A search is on for the victim’s elder sister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi hospital rape case
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp