Here’s a cloak that will fight germs

HYDERABAD : Nanotechnologist Deepthi Nathala has created a fabric that she claims can block 99 per cent of UV rays, filter 95 per cent of pollutants and inhibit viruses and bacteria from passing through it. With eco-friendly cotton at its base, she figured out a method to bind the fabric with ‘bodyguard molecules’, that could filter particulate matter, block UV rays and kill viruses/bacteria upon contact. The fabric, ‘Hecoll’ or ‘Healthy Cover For All’, is made under Deepthi’s venture Dibbu Solutions Private Ltd.

Deepthi has lived in several foreign countries and faced a lot of trouble adjusting to India due to the increasing pollution. “I saw many women who wrapped dupattas and handkerchiefs around their face to protect themselves. I later decided to conduct some tests on dupattas and handkerchiefs sold in the market.

Headgear by Hecoll

I then found that the material used to make these items only offered a dismal 10 per cent to 15 per cent protection from pollution and UV rays. Existing solutions such as hand sanitisers, N95 masks and sunscreen also generate a lot of plastic waste. In addition, used N95 masks should be treated as biomedical waste, you can’t throw them into any ordinary dustbin,” shares Deepthi, who Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) graduate.

‘Hecoll’ is proven and tested against H1N1, Covid-19, E Coli, and Salmonella and is safe against dust, S02, NO2, pollen and ultraviolet A and B sunrays. Dibbu Solutions Private Ltd use the fabric to make antiviral face masks, headgear for children and adults, baby wraps for new-borns, fanny bags, caps, hats, and items to prevent hospital-acquired infections such as patient gowns, doctor coats, bed sheet linen and surgical gowns, among others. The venture was also empanelled by several State governments for their effective face masks.

One of the concerns emerging during the pandemic is the excess use of surgical masks, N95 masks and PPEs, resulting in a surge of biomedical waste. While these items are hard to dispose of, you can take any Hecoll product, cut it into small pieces and mix it with your kitchen organic waste. Within 14 weeks, the Hecoll fabric will completely decompose, says Deepthi.

Deepthi Nathala

Her venture employs housewives, farm hands, domestic workers and members of the LGBTQ community, especially transpersons, and youth from the rural areas. “Through my research and experience, I came to understand the hardships they went through, particularly in India. If members of these communities can thrive in other countries, why can’t they be given the space to do so here? Meanwhile, I have also observed how women who don’t earn or generate an income as much as their husbands suffer mental abuse at home.

These women have a lot of potential to work and when given a chance they will definitely do wonders. We also provide one-on-one counselling sessions and also mental health day offs to the employees working with us,” says Deepthi, who is a first-generation entrepreneur and aims to create more impact in the area of health globally.