STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Here’s a cloak that will fight germs

The fabric, ‘Hecoll’, can block 99% UV rays, filter 95%  pollutants and stop viruses and bacteria from passing through it

Published: 17th August 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Baby wrap

Baby wrap

By Tejal Sinha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Nanotechnologist Deepthi Nathala has created a fabric that she claims can block 99 per cent of UV rays, filter 95 per cent of pollutants and inhibit viruses and bacteria from passing through it. With eco-friendly cotton at its base, she figured out a method to bind the fabric with ‘bodyguard molecules’, that could filter particulate matter, block UV rays and kill viruses/bacteria upon contact. The fabric, ‘Hecoll’ or ‘Healthy Cover For All’, is made under Deepthi’s venture Dibbu Solutions Private Ltd.  

Deepthi has lived in several foreign countries and faced a lot of trouble adjusting to India due to the increasing pollution. “I saw many women who wrapped dupattas and handkerchiefs around their face to protect themselves. I later decided to conduct some tests on dupattas and handkerchiefs sold in the market.

Headgear by Hecoll

I then found that the material used to make these items only offered a dismal 10 per cent to 15 per cent protection from pollution and UV rays. Existing solutions such as hand sanitisers, N95 masks and sunscreen also generate a lot of plastic waste. In addition, used N95 masks should be treated as biomedical waste, you can’t throw them into any ordinary dustbin,” shares Deepthi, who Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) graduate.

‘Hecoll’ is proven and tested against H1N1, Covid-19, E Coli, and Salmonella and is safe against dust, S02, NO2, pollen and ultraviolet A and B sunrays. Dibbu Solutions Private Ltd use the fabric to make antiviral face masks, headgear for children and adults, baby wraps for new-borns, fanny bags, caps, hats, and items to prevent hospital-acquired infections such as patient gowns, doctor coats, bed sheet linen and surgical gowns, among others. The venture was also empanelled by several State governments for their effective face masks.

One of the concerns emerging during the pandemic is the excess use of surgical masks, N95 masks and PPEs, resulting in a surge of biomedical waste. While these items are hard to dispose of, you can take any Hecoll product, cut it into small pieces and mix it with your kitchen organic waste. Within 14 weeks, the Hecoll fabric will completely decompose, says Deepthi.

Deepthi Nathala

Her venture employs housewives, farm hands, domestic workers and members of the LGBTQ community, especially transpersons, and youth from the rural areas. “Through my research and experience, I came to understand the hardships they went through, particularly in India. If members of these communities can thrive in other countries, why can’t they be given the space to do so here? Meanwhile, I have also observed how women who don’t earn or generate an income as much as their husbands suffer mental abuse at home. 

These women have a lot of potential to work and when given a chance they will definitely do wonders. We also provide one-on-one counselling sessions and also mental health day offs to the employees working with us,” says Deepthi, who is a first-generation entrepreneur and aims to create more impact in the area of health globally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nanotechnologist
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp