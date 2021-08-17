STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No more manual scavenging: Hyderbad to get sewer-cleaning robots in 2 months

The robot uses a camera to identify blockages, and then its powerful water jet and cutting system flushes them out in the sewer line.

Published: 17th August 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

No more manual scavenging: Hyderbad to get sewer-cleaning robots in 2 months

No more manual scavenging: Hyderbad to get sewer-cleaning robots in 2 months

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Manual scavenging will soon be a thing of the past in the city. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is all set to introduce rotometic sewer croc, sewer jetting and suction cleaning machines in all its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Divisions in the next two months. 

These sewer-cleaning robots require a human operator to just stand near the manhole, and with its cameras, a robotic arm with 360-degree mobility and a handy bucket to collect the waste, they do the rest. “We’re going to procure rotometic sewer croc cleaning machines for manning, operation and maintenance of sewer network to avoid sewerage overflows in all O&M Divisions in about two months time. We will be inviting tenders shortly,” HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said.

The robot uses a camera to identify blockages, and then its powerful water jet and cutting system flushes them out in the sewer line. After the pilot project launched in SR Nagar Division proved successful, the Water Board decided to extend it all the divisions to replace manual scavenging.

Speaking to Express, the HMWS&SB officials said that sewer croc, named after its reptilian look, is about a half a metre long and is fitted with powerful blades and spring-loaded wheels that let it manoeuvre sewage pipes. It comes with a rover camera that manoeuvres 360 degrees to locate solid waste material. The machine, made of corrosion-resistant steel, is powered by a high-velocity water jet. It is light and easy, it can be operated by manual scavengers without entering the manhole.

The officials said that the HMWS&SB also proposes to take up desilting of sewer network of core city and peripheral areas of Hyderabad, including attending to sewerage overflows, by deploying sewer croc and robotic camera system with sewer jetting and suction cleaning machine for 200mm-dia to 400mm-dia pipelines.

Training programme on septage mgmt held
Nearly 150 persons took part in the training programme on Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) organised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in collaboration with various NGOs and Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) at HMWS&SB head office Khairatabad on Monday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging sewer-cleaning robots Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp