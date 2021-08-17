Running out of closet space? Get an e-wardrobe

Misha Rajani By

HYDERABAD : Who hasn’t spent hours arranging their closet only to find it in a mess after a few days or weeks. It always feels like we barely have space for all our stuff. To top it all, our expensive clothes and accessories take up all our closet space and get mixed with our every-day outfits.

But what if you could store your expensive clothes and accessories in a temperature-controlled storage facility and access them whenever you wanted? You free up your closet space and also ensure the expensive stuff is not ruined. E-Wardrobe, Hyderabad’s first and only luxury virtual closet, stores its customers’ clothes and accessories in their storage facility, thus increasing their longevity.

Vaidehi Warerkar, co-founder of E-Wardrobe says that quite often, luxury clothes, seasonal clothes, bags, shoes and other accessories are left in a corner of the wardrobe and not taken care of. They take up huge space that leads to a cluttered closet. When not maintained well, it can lead to moisture build-up in clothes and accessories. “E-Wardrobe helps prevent this. It is a storage service where one can store clothes and accessories such as bags and shoes that they don’t often use. This not only gives more closet space but also protects the garment,” she says.

She adds that this facility is also for people who don’t have enough time to maintain a closet or those who don’t know how to maintain it. The brand’s main aim is to protect and preserve apparels and accessories. It is more than just storage, Vaidehi says.

E-Wardrobe’s storage facility has a temperature and moisture-controlled environment that extends the life of the clothes and accessories and also has zero exposure to ultraviolet light. It ensures adequate ventilation and protection from fine dust, dew and moths too. The garments are anti-creased, steamed, sanitised and deodorised before being stored — all of which are complimentary services the customer gets by subscribing. Acid-free papers are used to reduce creases, and garments are refolded frequently according to a standard operating procedure.

“After logging in to our website, customers can choose from one of our subscription plans and create a wish list of the items they want to store with us and schedule a pickup. E-Wardrobe then conducts an inventory check of the items and readies the virtual wardrobe for the customers to access. Each item is checked in with a UIN and photographed for a virtual dashboard. When the need for the item arises, we schedule a delivery,” says Vaidehi.

E-Wardrobe believes that one shouldn’t let their couture out of sight and never let their wardrobe run out of space. It gives you the comfort to access your wardrobe from your phone, ensuring that they are still close enough virtually.

