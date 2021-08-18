STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Couple kills wife’s lover

The woman Neha Begum, 25, developed a relationship with 22-year-old Sohail, a neighbour, while she was staying in Warasiguda with her husband Moin Khan, 27.  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A husband-wife duo allegedly killed the lover over the woman in Nacharam under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits on Tuesday.

Neha and Sohail would capitalise on Moin’s absence whenever he would go out for work. After learning about the affair, the married couple moved to Nagalaxmi Nagar in Mallapur police station limits. However, Neha and Sohail continued with their affair even after moving. 

After learning about it, Moin forced Neha to register a complaint in the police station saying that Sohail is harassing her. Out of fear, Neha filed a complaint on August 3 and in the absence of her husband, she informed Sohail about the complaint.

He fled from his house before the police were able to catch him. Sohail, who was on the run till Sunday, met Neha at her residence on Monday.

When Moin came home, he was in shock after seeing them together. To hide the fact that Neha was involved with Sohail, the duo allegedly slit Sohail’s throat and let him bleed to death.

Affair known to both parties

