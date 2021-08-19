Actor Nikhil Siddharth's fun outing with Cyberabad police

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Actor Nikhil Siddharth has become the latest talk of the town after he spent an entire day with cops in the city, training with them and listening to their stories. He was recently invited to the Cyberabad Commisionerate Grounds and felicitated by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar for helping the needy during the pandemic.

The actor had posted a video on Instagram of his day out with the personnel, wherein he was seen jogging and performing various other exercises with them. “I have always had a good relationship with the police. During the second wave, I started a small campaign which got noticed and the force invited me to spend a day with them. The police have been doing a commendable job during the pandemic, just like doctors and other frontline workers,” he says.

The actor interacted with the personnel of the task force and traffic police, who had many stories to narrate. “There was a woman police officer, who lost her mother. She has made many sacrifices. I am very happy that I got to spend an entire day with them.”

Nikhil also joined in on a parade. “Coincidentally, I am doing a movie, which is a spy thriller, after Kartikaya. I got a feel of real action — climbing walls, jumping, etc.” The actor goes on to praise Sajjanar, calling him a real hero. “I look up to him as a real hero,” he says.

The minute Nikhil entered the police academy, he was transported to a different world, one that was detached from the rest. “It has its own hierarchy, disciplinary committees and bonding. It is like a family. It’s amazing to see how they treat each other and respect their seniors. I realised how much these personnel have sacrificed.” Inspired by their fitness drills, he wishes that people could experience what he did.