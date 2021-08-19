STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Karvy Stock Broking chairman arrested in Hyderabad for defaulting on bank loan

He was arrested following a complaint lodged by IndusInd Bank that he had defaulted on a huge loan he had raised from the bank

Published: 19th August 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

When he began defaulting on repayment of the loan, the bank lodged a complaint with the police (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad polic arrested C Parthasarathy, Chairman, Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL), on Thursday. The move comes nearly two years after allegations of the Rs 2,300 crore stock broking scam first came to light in the winter of 2019.

Parthasarathy, known as CP in industry circles, was booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and others under section 406, 420, 409, 421, 422, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. If the charges against him is proved, he’ll join the list of bad boy billionaires including B Ramalinga Raju, Vijaya Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Subrato Roy and others. 

A chartered accountant-turned-businessman, Parthasarathy made desperate attempts to rope in investors and settle the bills. But more than missed payments to lenders, allegations of fund diversion and misusing customers’ monies called it in. Parthasarathy was produced before a court which sent him to judicial remand.

While multiple banks lodged complaints and moved debt recovery tribunals, the police made the arrest based on the complaint filed by IndusInd Bank. In 2019, IndusInd Bank lent Rs 185 crore to KSBL on depositing securities and guarantees. The bank alleged that the brokerage not only failed to honor its payments, but also illegally transferred Rs 138 crore to other group entities.

In November 2019, Sebi revoked the pledge of securities with banks and NBFCs. This resulted in the IndusInd bank being left with no collateral security. Thereafter, Karvy began defaulting repayments as on March 31, 2021. The bank alleged that Karvy availed credit facilities of Rs 137 crore by pledging securities, shares and personal guarantee of Parthasarathi.

IndusInd plaint led to arrest

While multiple banks lodged complaints and moved debt recovery tribunals, the police made the arrest based on the complaint filed by IndusInd Bank. In 2019, IndusInd Bank lent Rs 185 crore to KSBL on depositing securities and guarantees. The bank alleged that the brokerage not only failed to honor its payments, but also transferred Rs 138 crore to other group entities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy Stock Broking hyderabad
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp