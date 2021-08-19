Probe shows no signs of rape at Gandhi Hospital: Director of Medical Education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday in light of allegations by a Mahbubnagar woman that she and her sister were raped by a group of hospital staffers. The DME oversaw the findings of an Internal Foreman’s Committee formed a few days ago by the hospital.

“The committee of senior doctors have checked all details, from patient records, to records on movement of the patient and attending relatives. They have also inquired into whether there were any abnormal activities in the ward. After this detailed inquiry, we have found that it is highly unlikely that such a crime took place within the hospital premises. The hospital is currently open to all non-Covid services leading to heavy rush, which renders the possibility of such a crime even tougher. However, police are investigating the issue and we have offered all support,” he said.

198 CCTVs in all

The hospital is said have 198 functioning CCTV cameras which are being analysed and pieces of evidence are being stitched together, based on the victim’s statement.Meanwhile, the hospital has been fortified with heavy police presence in order to search for the missing victim, who was the wife of the patient. “As per our records, the wife had signed a document rejecting dialysis and the very next day, all three were not in the hospital after which their whereabouts were not known,” added Dr Reddy.

DISHA ENCOUNTER: PANEL TO EXAMINE 18 WITNESSES

The inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of four persons accused in Disha rape case will examine 18 witnesses from August 26 to 28 in virtual mode. The commission directed the State government to present its evidence on August 21. Those who are desirous of witnessing the proceedings of the inquiry commission can apply for passes, stated the Commission secretary. The hearings are open for public. However, in view of social distancing norms and restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a limited number of people will be allowed into the viewing area during hearings.

