STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Probe shows no signs of rape at Gandhi Hospital: Director of Medical Education

The DME oversaw the findings of an Internal Foreman’s Committee formed a few days ago by the hospital.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday in light of allegations by a Mahbubnagar woman that she and her sister were raped by a group of hospital staffers. The DME oversaw the findings of an Internal Foreman’s Committee formed a few days ago by the hospital.

“The committee of senior doctors have checked all details, from patient records, to records on movement of the patient and attending relatives. They have also inquired into whether there were any abnormal activities in the ward. After this detailed inquiry, we have found that it is highly unlikely that such a crime took place within the hospital premises. The hospital is currently open to all non-Covid services leading to heavy rush, which renders the possibility of such a crime even tougher. However, police are investigating the issue and we have offered all support,” he said.

198 CCTVs in all
The hospital is said have 198 functioning CCTV cameras which are being analysed and pieces of evidence are being stitched together, based on the victim’s statement.Meanwhile, the hospital has been fortified with heavy police presence in order to search for the missing victim, who was the wife of the patient. “As per our records, the wife had signed a document rejecting dialysis and the very next day, all three were not in the hospital after which their whereabouts were not known,” added Dr Reddy.

DISHA ENCOUNTER: PANEL TO EXAMINE 18 WITNESSES
The inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of four persons accused in Disha rape case will examine 18 witnesses from August 26 to 28 in virtual mode.  The commission directed the State government to present its evidence on August 21. Those who are desirous of witnessing the proceedings of the inquiry commission can apply for passes, stated the Commission secretary. The hearings are open for public. However, in view of social distancing norms and restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a limited number of people will be allowed into the viewing area during hearings. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad hospital rape case Gandhi hospital
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp