Supporting those who pedal for a living, BYCS’s Indian chapter launches Hyderabad Cyclists Union

“After motorcyclists, cyclists are the most likely to meet with an accident. In most of these accidents, the cases are not even registered.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Santhana Selvan, mayor of BYCS for Hyderabad.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global non-profit organization BYCS’s Indian chapter has decided to launch a Hyderabad Cyclists Union for those whose livelihood depends on cycling. Under this initiative, these cyclists will get a unique identification number, which will register them as a union member, and a free personal-term insurance in case of an accident. 

“After motorcyclists, cyclists are the most likely to meet with an accident. In most of these accidents, the cases are not even registered. Most motorists flee after hitting a cyclist. Hence, we have decided to gather the cyclists who ride for a livelihood and provide them with a Unique Identify Card,” says Santhana Selvan, mayor of BYCS for Hyderabad.

Besides the recognition, BYCS is planning to provide free personal term insurance in case of an accident. “This will be for people such as guards, newspaper vendors and small business owners who ride bicycles to work. It is also to strengthen the voice the cyclists. We are also to work towards getting separate bicycle lanes for cyclists,” Selvan adds. 

After the launch of the union, BYCS will distribute cycling essentials for free. It is also planning to start a member care support helpline number, mechanical support and also provide the support of advocates in cases of accidents. “The purpose is to uplift and support all livelihood cyclists of Hyderabad,” he adds.

