Terrace gardening 101

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : All you ‘urban farmers’ who want to get on the terrace gardening bandwagon, there are a few rules of thumb you need to know. According to E Venkata Krishna, a resource person for terrace gardening, you should ensure there no gaps in the concrete while laying the terrace floor and ensure that it has good slope for the water to accumulate on one side.

It is necessary to mix the concrete mix with water-proof chemicals. Coating the terrace floor with water-proof paint or laying a tiled floor is also suggested. Using iron stands to place plant containers with a gap of six inches between the stand and the floor will prevent infestation.

